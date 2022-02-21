Scotiabank Cayman gives academic grants to nine students | Loop Cayman Islands

Nine students completing undergraduate studies at the International College of the Cayman Islands (ICCI) have received educational grants totaling $20,000 USD from Scotiabank Cayman.

The students, who are pursuing various programmes within the disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and Business at the institution each received $2,200 USD in financial assistance that will be used towards tuition and student fees, books, and other educational supplies.

Sarah Hobbs, Vice President and Country Head, Scotiabank Cayman & Trust Ltd. said that the corporate donation is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to promoting economic resilience within the communities that it proudly serves.

“We are very pleased to present grants to these deserving students who, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, continue to persevere and in the pursuit of their educational goals,” Hobbs shared.

“At Scotiabank, we are committed to providing meaningful educational and employment opportunities for young people by removing barriers to their success. This initiative is one of the many ways through which we support the future generation, empowering them to stay focused on their goals and excel,” she said.

She noted that the bursaries also align with the organisation’s recently announced ScotiaRISE global philanthropic initiative which is aimed at promoting economic resilience. Under this current philanthropic focus, the Bank will be investing some $500 million in projects and initiatives worldwide.

“By providing this funding, we are encouraging these students to believe wholeheartedly that they can achieve anything they set their minds to, despite the odds,” Hobbs explained.

Grateful for the support of the students, Dr Byron Coon, President of the ICCI expressed thanks to the financial services company and lauded its efforts to assist young Caymanians.

“My heart is joyful that Scotiabank is helping to make these Caymanian ICCI students’ dreams come true. On behalf of the ICCI Board of Trustees, staff, faculty, and most importantly the ICCI students, I am eternally grateful for this partnership.”

According to Dr. Coon, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for several students, some of whom contemplated discontinuing their studies due to a lack of funding. The grants will help the students to navigate the challenges to be able to complete their studies and become more competitive within the employment space.

The ICCI is the first tertiary institution in the Cayman Islands, and proudly boasts over 2,000 graduates with associates, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees in various areas of business including accounting, finance, banking, human resources.