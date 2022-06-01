Schedule for Queen’s Jubilee activities for June 2-6, 2022 | Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands Government will join the United Kingdom, other Overseas Territories and The Commonwealth in celebrating Her Majesty the Queen over the long weekend, June 2 – 6, 2022.

While festivities began earlier this year, local officials have scheduled several fun, family-friendly events over the long weekend, which includes public holidays to mark: The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Friday, June 3) and her official birthday (Monday, June 6).

Although some highly anticipated outdoor activities, such as the Air Show, Wee Royal Tea Party and Concert on the Lawn have been rescheduled due to a forecast of inclement weather, many planned activities in Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands will proceed. Information on the revised venues and times will be available on the official Jubilee website: www.gov.ky/jubilee.

Events will focus on local culture and heritage, as well as the historical relationship between the Cayman Islands, The Queen and the United Kingdom.

His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Martyn Roper, commented:

Throughout her reign, Her Majesty The Queen has worked tirelessly to bring together the people of the Commonwealth to work for our mutual good. Now is the time for us to join hands with others in our community and around the globe to pay tribute to her remarkable life.

“I am proud to see the quality and quantity of events our steering committee has planned to mark this incredible milestone”, the Governor added.

The Governor is set to attend many of the Jubilee Events, including hosting of the Queen’s Birthday Parade and Garden party on Monday, June 6 as well as celebrations in Cayman Brac on Saturday, June 4.

The programme of official events put together by the Platinum Jubilee Steering Committee, which is chaired by Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose, includes:

Grand Cayman

Thursday, June 2

2pm: Reading of the Proclamation of the Official Beacon Lighting, Heroes Square.9:10pm: Official Beacon Lighting video premieres on Cayman Islands Government channels.

Sunday, June 5

5pm, A service of thanksgiving at Elmslie Memorial Church

Monday, June 6

5pm: The Queen’s Birthday Parade and Awards Ceremony, outside of Government House, followed by a garden party on the Government House grounds, where the winning creation from the Platinum Jubilee cake competition will be served. 8pm: A Grand Finale Fireworks Display, to be broadcast by Radio Cayman on 89.9 FM starting at 7.55pm. Prime viewing locations will be:Downtown George Town (harbourfront by Port Authority)Coral BeachGovernor’s BeachSeven Mile Public BeachWest Bay Public Beach

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman will also mark the occasion.

Cayman Brac

Thursday, June 2

7.30pm: Beacon lighting ceremony at Aston Rutty Centre

Saturday, June 4

10am: The Queen’s Birthday Parade and Awards Ceremony, Aston Rutty Centre.7pm: A Jubilee celebration with fireworks at Spot Bay Cove.

Sunday, June 5

5pm: A service of thanksgiving at the Aston Rutty Centre

Little Cayman

Sunday, June 5

11am: A service of thanksgiving at the Baptist Church

Regarding the celebrations, Premier Hon. Wayne Panton said:

Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne coincides with a period of remarkable peace and prosperity in the Cayman Islands. Caymanians hold a special place in their hearts for Her Majesty the Queen and will embrace this opportunity to celebrate her distinguished service.

I wish to offer my sincere gratitude to the steering committee for putting together an exciting array of events which will appeal to Caymanians and residents of all ages. I urge everyone to come out, or tune in to official channels and be a part of these once-in-a-lifetime celebrations.

Many events will stream on Government channels including CIG YouTube and CIG Facebook. They will also be broadcast on CIGTV (Logic: Channel 23; C3: Channel 3; Flow: Channel 106). Updates on rescheduled outdoor events, including the long-awaited return of the Cayman Islands Air Show, and the Children’s Wee Royal Tea Party, will also be available on Government channels.

On February 6,1952, Princess Elizabeth acceded to the throne becoming Queen Elizabeth II and began seven decades of service to the UK, its territories and the Commonwealth. More information about The Queen, her reign, and upcoming Platinum Jubilee activities is available at www.gov.ky/jubilee.