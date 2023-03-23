Saunders resigns as Finance Minister & Seymour is new Labour Minister Loop Cayman Islands

This morning, March 21, 2023, a Whatsapp message was circulated by MP Christopher Saunders informing the country that he “resigned as a Minister of Cabinet and a member of PACT effective immediately,” following a meeting with the Premier.

Although Saunders did not share details of his resignation, he noted that he had “differences” that were “material” to him and the Premier working together.

Saunders will now focus his attention as an independent member and representative of Bodden Town West but on the other side of the House of Parliament.

As a result of this change, the new Cabinet layout is as follows:

Hon. G Wayne Panton, JP, MP: Premier and Minister for Sustainability & Climate Resiliency and Minister for Finance & Economic DevelopmentHon. Juliana Y. O’Connor-Connolly, JP, MP, Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Minister for District Administration & LandsHon. Bernie A. Bush, MP, Minister for Youth, Sports, Culture & HeritageHon. Kenneth Bryan, MP, Minister for Tourism & PortsHon. Andre M. Ebanks, MP, Minister for Financial Services & Commerce and Minister for Investment, Innovation & Social DevelopmentHon. Johany S. “Jay” Ebanks, MP, Minister for Planning, Agriculture, Housing, & Infrastructure and Public TransportHon. Sabrina Turner, MP, Minister for Health & Wellness and Home Affairs Hon. Dwayne Seymour, MP, Ministry of Border Control and Labour(Ex-Officio) Hon. Franz I. Manderson, MBE, Cert. Hon., JP, Deputy Governor(Ex-Officio) Hon. Samuel Bulgin, QC, JP, Attorney General

As a result of Seymour becoming a minister, the Cayman Constitution states that he must now vacate his position as Deputy Speaker, and the members of Parliament must vote upon a new Deputy Speaker. The new Deputy Speaker must also be appointed from among the elected members of Parliament and cannot be an outside person.