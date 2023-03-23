Saunders resigns as Finance Minister & Seymour is new Labour Minister Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman residents to be impacted as US interest rates go up again
You may be charged: Authorities sound boat warning after incident
Property owners sue tenants for 13k in rent, strata and garbage fees
Water service disconnection notice for March 27
Missing teens located, said to be in good health
McTaggart says Cabinet reshuffle “hardly comes as a surprise”
Saunders resigns as Finance Minister & Seymour is new Labour Minister
Man arrested in relation to Eastern Avenue armed robbery
15-year-old girls reported missing again
Cayman regulator issues statement about failed Silicon Valley Bank
Seymour’s appointment also means that a new Deputy Speaker must now be appointed by Parliament
March 21, 2023 01:45 PM ET
L-R: MP Christopher Saunders, Deputy Premier, Juliana Y. O’Connor-Connolly and MP Dwayne Seymour, Minister for Border Control and Labour
This morning, March 21, 2023, a Whatsapp message was circulated by MP Christopher Saunders informing the country that he “resigned as a Minister of Cabinet and a member of PACT effective immediately,” following a meeting with the Premier.
Although Saunders did not share details of his resignation, he noted that he had “differences” that were “material” to him and the Premier working together.
Saunders will now focus his attention as an independent member and representative of Bodden Town West but on the other side of the House of Parliament.
As a result of this change, the new Cabinet layout is as follows:
Hon. G Wayne Panton, JP, MP: Premier and Minister for Sustainability & Climate Resiliency and Minister for Finance & Economic DevelopmentHon. Juliana Y. O’Connor-Connolly, JP, MP, Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Minister for District Administration & LandsHon. Bernie A. Bush, MP, Minister for Youth, Sports, Culture & HeritageHon. Kenneth Bryan, MP, Minister for Tourism & PortsHon. Andre M. Ebanks, MP, Minister for Financial Services & Commerce and Minister for Investment, Innovation & Social DevelopmentHon. Johany S. “Jay” Ebanks, MP, Minister for Planning, Agriculture, Housing, & Infrastructure and Public TransportHon. Sabrina Turner, MP, Minister for Health & Wellness and Home Affairs Hon. Dwayne Seymour, MP, Ministry of Border Control and Labour(Ex-Officio) Hon. Franz I. Manderson, MBE, Cert. Hon., JP, Deputy Governor(Ex-Officio) Hon. Samuel Bulgin, QC, JP, Attorney General
As a result of Seymour becoming a minister, the Cayman Constitution states that he must now vacate his position as Deputy Speaker, and the members of Parliament must vote upon a new Deputy Speaker. The new Deputy Speaker must also be appointed from among the elected members of Parliament and cannot be an outside person.
More From
Owners asking court for possession of property and say tenants are trespassers
McTaggart wants Government to focus on delivering solutions to the challenges the country is facing rather than its own internal divisions
The two West Bay teens who were reported missing on the night of Friday, March 17 have been located.
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service made the disclosure in a release on Tuesday.
The girl
Water Authority Cayman is inviting persons who are over 14 years old and currently enrolled in school (high school, college, university, etc.) or recently graduated to apply for a summer internsh
Areas include the Colliers Wilderness Reserve and the Salina Reserve
Today (March 22), the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System announced an increase in the interest rate on borrowing by a quarter of a percentage point.
Regarding subsequent rate hikes, t