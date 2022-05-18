Saffery Chmpness takes over Holdun Trust’s Cayman operation | Loop Cayman Islands

Saffery Champness Registered Fiduciaries, which launched an offering in the Cayman Islands in 2020 under Saffery Trustee Company (Cayman) Limited (STCCL) has acquired Cayman Islands-based Holdun Trust (Cayman) Limited for an undisclosed sum.

Under the deal, and subject to regulatory approval, wholly independent, fully licensed, and regulated trust company Holdun Trust which was stablished in 2015 by Brendan Dunn, will rebrand as a Saffery Champness Cayman-based office. It will be offering fiduciary, trust and corporate services, including the establishment and administration of Star trusts and foundation companies.

The firm already has a presence in Switzerland, the Channel Islands and Dubai.

Nick Batiste, managing director of Saffery Champness Registered Fiduciaries, described the Cayman Islands as “a key jurisdiction of choice for clients and intermediaries seeking to establish structures that provide flexibility alongside security and peace of mind”.

“Since we first launched our Cayman offering, we have seen significant and growing interest in the options the jurisdiction affords. The launch of this new office marks an exciting new chapter for our business, while further enhancing the Cayman Islands services we provide to our clients.”

Zoe Day, Director of Holdun Trust, added: “The Cayman Islands is renowned as a top-tier international financial centre, providing a range of unique options and opportunities for clients choosing to base their structures here.

“Whether for corporate or philanthropic purposes, to protect the privacy and interests of family members, or to manage complex portfolios including cryptocurrency and other digital assets the Cayman Islands offers significant advantages.”