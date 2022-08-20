Roads give way following incessant rains; MIDH in overdrive

BELIZE, Thurs. Aug. 18, 2022The rains pummeling the country as a result of a tropical wave that is moving across northern Guatemala have already inundated Belize City and have caused infrastructural compromise on the highways. Rains are expected to continue over the next 48 hours as the storm becomes more organized as it heads to the Bay of Campeche, where

an area of low pressure could form. The Ministry of infrastructural Development and Housing (MIDH) has reportedly been on the ground since 1:00 a.m. this morning to address roads that have been structurally compromised due to the heavy rains. This morning the Ministry shared images of a wide, deep hole that has formed at Biscayne on the Philip Goldson Highway. Teams were on the ground working on repairs for that section of road.A section of the highway near the Isabella Road junction also gave way early this morning. Teams were mobilized to replace a culvert in that area. In Caledonia, Libertad, and near San Roman, groups of Infrastructure Ministry personnel are clearing clogged drains and creating pathways, along which the water can flow.

Currently, many streets of Belize City are covered with water that in some cases is more than a foot deep, and motorists in the Ladyville area are told to drive with care, as the road in that community is also flooded. The grounds of the bus terminal in Belize were also submerged in water this morning.

Orange Walk motorists in some portions of the district are also asked to drive with caution.

“Motorists are asked to drive with caution on the Guinea Grass Road, as there is at least 18 inches of water flowing across it in one section. Drivers of small vehicles should not attempt crossing until the water level falls,” a social media post from the MIDH stated.

The University of Belize canceled face-to-face classes in Belize City for the day due to the inclement weather, but students are asked to attend online classes as they normally would.