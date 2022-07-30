Road closures on July 30 for Pride Parade Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is informing the public about the following road closures taking place in stages, on Saturday, July 30 between 2pm and 6pm, in order to facilitate the Pride Parade.

The parade will commence at 4:00pm at the Seven Mile Public Beach and conclude at the Festival Green in Camana Bay. Sections of the road along the parade’s route will be closed to facilitate the passing of the parade. These road closures will be ‘rolling’, and as the parade passes each section, the roadways will re-open to the public. The below shows the parade route as well as the estimated times for road closures along the way:

2:00pm to 4:30pm, the junction of Esterly Tibbetts Highway at the Public Beach intersection will be closed to prevent motorist from entering West Bay Road in that area4:30pm to 4:45pm – West Bay Road will remain closed between the Public Beach and the Governors House. Lime Tree Bay junction along West Bay Road will be closed to prevent motorist from entering West Bay Road.4:45pm to 5:00pm – West Bay Road between the Governors House and Safe Haven Drive will remain closed and the junction of Safe Haven Drive will be closed to prevent motorist from entering West Bay Road.5:00pm to 5:15pm – West Bay Road will be closed between Safe Haven Drive and Canal Point Drive. Both the Earth Close and Canal Point Drive junctions will be closed to prevent motorist from entering West Bay Road5:15pm to 5:30pm – West Bay Road will be closed between Canal Point Drive and Snug Harbour Drive. The junction of Snug Harbour Drive will be closed to prevent motorist from entering West Bay Road.5:30pm to 5:45pm – West Bay Road will be closed between Snug Harbour Drive and Gecko Link (Galleria Roundabout). Gecko Link and Lizard Run Drive will both be closed to prevent motorist from entering West Bay Road.5:45pm to 6:00pm – West Bay Road will be closed between Gecko Link and Lawrence Boulevard. The roadway between West Bay Road and Lawrence Boulevard will be closed to prevent right turns unto West Bay Road. The Parade will turn unto Lawrence Boulevard and continue to the Camana Bay Roundabout. The Camana Bay Roundabout will be closed to facilitate the parade entering Minerva Drive and into the Festival Green. Esterly Tibbetts Highway will be closed in both directions at this time.

The times provided are an estimate and may be subject to change. The public is being advised to avoid these areas during these times if not spectating the parade. If travelling to West Bay on Saturday, July 30, motorists are advised to take the Esterly Tibbetts Highway as an alternate route.