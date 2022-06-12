Road closures in George Town for completion of telecom works | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Road closures in George Town for completion of telecom works
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Road closures in George Town for completion of telecom works

Cayman News
51 minutes ago

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is advising the public that Albert Panton Street, from the courthouse entrance to the east end of Cardinal Avenue will be partially closed until 8pm on June 12 (today).

According to the RCIPS, the partial road closure commenced on Friday night (June 10) and is being done to facilitate trenching works associated with telecom utilities.

A traffic warden will be on site to assist with traffic flow. Motorists are advised to exercise caution when travelling in this area during these times.

