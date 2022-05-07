Road closure and increased police presence this Batabano weekend | Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is informing the public of the following traffic advisories and road closures taking place this weekend, May 6-7, in order to facilitate events for Cayman Carnival Batabano.

Friday Night Fete in Central George Town:

Friday, May 6, 8:00pm to Saturday, May 7, 3:30am:

Motorists are advised to avoid the section of North Church Street between the Fort Street and Mary Street intersections during these times.

There will be heavy pedestrian traffic in this area and police urge motorists to exercise extreme caution if unable to avoid the area.

This section of the roadway will beclosed to vehicular traffic from 9:00pm.

Patrons attending various events in the George Town area are advised that parking along the roadway and/or causing any obstructions is not permitted. Police signage and cones will be in place to assist and guide the motoring public.

Fines via tickets will be issued to any vehicle found in contravention of the Traffic Act 2021.

Adult Batabano Parade:

Saturday, May 7, 12:00pm to 6:00pm

Esterley Tibbetts Highway, north of Lime Tree Bay Avenue(behind Cost-U-Less), will be utilized as the starting area for the Batabano parade.

Members of the public travelling north on Esterley Tibbetts, towards West Bay will be required to use the right lane only. Both southbound lanes will remain open.

The parade will proceed north along Esterley Tibbetts, then turn west onto West Bay Road at the Seven Mile Beach roundabout, and proceed south along West Bay Road.

West Bay Road will be closed between the junction of the Esterley Tibbets Highway and Fish Bowl restaurant from 12:00pm. Only local access will be granted north of Lime Tree Bay Avenue during this time.

The parade will proceed south along West Bay Road from 1:00pm and road junctions will be closed ahead of the parade as it proceeds.

As the procession passes closed junctions, these will be re-opened to afford motorists the use of the road to the rear of the procession.

The procession will continue east onto Lawrence Blvd, then south onto the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, east onto Minerva Drive and end at the Camana Bay Festival Green.

Increased Police Presence Over Weekend:

The RCIPS is reminding all members of the public if you are going to drink, don’t drive. Make a travel plan for how you will get to and from events before you leave home for the night. The police will have increased presence at events and at targeted road locations over the course of the weekend.

Our advice is always, do not drink and drive. For those persons who plan to consume alcohol; you must have a plan on how to get to and from these events that does not involve you getting behind the wheel.

Whether that means appointing a designated driver, taking a taxi, utilizing the Flex app, or even calling a family member or friend for a ride, there is never an excuse to drink and drive. We will have an increased police presence on the roads this weekend with a focus on deterring and detecting drunk driving. Remember that if convicted, you will lose your license for at least a year. Motor vehicle collisions involving drunk driving often prove fatal or have severe life changing injuries.

Acting Superintendent, Brad Ebanks said.

The RCIPS reminds the public of the importance of staying safe when out socialising. Stay in a group and watch out for your friends. At the end of the night, ensure that everyone in your group has a safe way to get home.