RF Bank purchases Cayman financial advisory business Loop Cayman Islands

RF Bank & Trust (Cayman) Limited (RF), as part of its commitment to Caribbean regional growth, recently announced the acquisition of local broker firm TSC Financial Services.

The acquisition is a key step in RF’s goal of building a financial advisory service in Cayman to provide a complete range of financial planning and investment services to Cayman residents.

“As a leading wealth manager in the region, RF services clients’ wealth management needs across the Caribbean,” noted RF Group CEO, Michael Anderson.

“Our expansion to the Cayman Islands two years ago enables RF to offer a range of premier investment services to Cayman residents and this acquisition is a natural extension of these services,” Anderson added.

This new broker arm of the RF Group, which will be rebranded under RF Advisors, will have a team of experienced and qualified financial advisors offering complete financial planning solutions for every aspect of clients’ wealth journey — including insurance.

While the majority of these advisory and management services are already available, the insurance products and services will be available once the appropriate licenses have been received.

Heading the Cayman-based RF Advisory team is the founder of TSC Financial Services, Allan Shine, CFP(R), who is a seasoned financial planning and investment expert and Certified Financial Planner(R).

In his new role as RF’s Head of Business Development and Financial Planning, Shine will lead a team of advisors responsible for servicing the wealth management needs of the local market.

“We are happy to join the RF family where we can create superior client experiences,” Shine said. “This is achieved by taking into account our clients’ complete financial picture. Through RF, not only will clients be able to access a range of investment solutions but they can also take advantage of holistic financial planning and wealth management services where we can customise those solutions to their specific goals, timelines and lifestyles.”

To learn more, visit www.rfgroup.com.