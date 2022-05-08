RF appoints Chief Information Officer | Loop Cayman Islands

The RF Group, a regional private bank connecting clients in The Bahamas, Barbados and the Cayman Islands with local and international investments, has announced that David Smailes is joining the Group as Chief Information Officer and a member of the executive leadership team.

Mr. Smailes is joining RF from Pivot Advisors where, as founder, he advised multiple corporations on IT value realisation, organisational transformation, project delivery, data privacy and cyber risk management.

Before founding Pivot Advisors, Mr. Smailes held numerous CIO positions with multi-national organizations including Intertrust Group, Walkers, and Deloitte and holds a Masters degree in Information Systems Design and Management.

Mr. Smailes has over thirty years of experience in delivering solutions to the financial services industry and is well versed in the regulatory and technological issues facing the financial service industry.

According to RF, he will lead the private banking group’s strategic technology transformation and be responsible for software development.

Collectively, RF has helped clients raise in excess of USD $2 Billion in capital and has $2 Billion+ assets under administration. Some of the investment products and services offered by RF include Mutual Funds, Investment Management. Investment Banking, Group & Personal Pension Plans, Personal Retirement Accounts, Stock Brokerage, Trust & Estate Planning and Educational Investment Accounts.