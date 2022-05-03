Residents asked to stay inside during large scale mosquito spraying | Loop Cayman Islands

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Residents asked to stay inside during large scale mosquito spraying | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Residents asked to stay inside during large scale mosquito spraying

Registration for female mentorship programme starts today

St Ignatius parents question transparency around fee hike

Cadet Corps celebrate 20 years of service to the Cayman Islands

Illegal migrant activity continues in Cayman, more migrants arrive

NRA continues drain maintenance and publishes maintenance schedule

Caribbean hurricane predictions for 2022, stay prepared

May 1 is celebrated as International Workers Day for many reasons

Cayman Islands Coast Guard gets two new Ford F550 vehicles

Ministry of Education to recognise teachers during Teacher’s Week

Monday May 02

27?C
Cayman News
loopcayman

11 minutes ago

Residents and visitors of the Cayman Islands should expect significantly higher numbers of mosquitoes in the coming days due to increased rainfall over the past few weeks.

Typical mitigation efforts by The Mosquito Research & Control Unit (MRCU) were limited through mid-April due to high winds and rainfall. The MRCU has since been conducting aerial larviciding operations in most areas flooded by rain. However, adult mosquitoes are expected to be emerging over the next 10 days. A large day-biting mosquito species known as Psorophora colombiae has already emerged from flooded grassland areas, and adults of the Black Saltmarsh mosquito (Aedes taeniorhynchus) are expected to start causing a biting nuisance from Sunday, May 1, onwards. This species can occur in very high numbers and is the primary nuisance mosquito in the Cayman Islands.

The MRCU will continue aerial larviciding operations (against mosquito larvae) but plans to switch its operations to target adult biting mosquitoes starting today Monday, May 2. However, numbers are expected to remain high for at least seven days (through 9 May). During this period, members of the public are advised to minimise outdoor activities between 7 and 9 p.m. If people need to go outside, they are recommended to apply a DEET or Picaridin based repellent. The public is also reminded that Dog Heartworm is transmitted by mosquitoes and poses a significant health risk to dogs.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this emergence, but we can assure the public that the MRCU is actively working to minimise the impact of mosquitoes”, MRCU Director Alan Wheeler said.

For more information, email [email protected].

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Residents asked to stay inside during large scale mosquito spraying

Cayman News

Registration for female mentorship programme starts today

Cayman News

St Ignatius parents question transparency around fee hike

More From

Cayman News

St Ignatius parents question transparency around fee hike

Following the recent Easter break, parents of St. Ignatius Catholic School were informed in a letter that not only will the $1,000 per month school fees increase by 6 per cent, they must now make an a

Cayman News

Caribbean hurricane predictions for 2022, stay prepared

See also

With Caribbean and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures being reported as warmer than normal, Colorado State University researchers said that the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season will

Cayman News

Illegal migrant activity continues in Cayman, more migrants arrive

Over the past two weeks, the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) reported the arrival of several boats of migrants in Cayman waters. Not to be outdone, CBC confirmed that ano

Cayman News

Cadet Corps celebrate 20 years of service to the Cayman Islands

The commencement of the celebration of 20 years of service of the Cadet Corps to the Cayman Islands was signaled by the coming together of various officials during an early morning church se

Cayman News

Ministry of Education to recognise teachers during Teacher’s Week

The Ministry of Education (MOE) invites Cayman Islands residents to publicly recognise the hard work and dedication of the islands’ teachers as part of Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6.
To

Cayman News

NRA continues drain maintenance and publishes maintenance schedule

The National Roads Authority (NRA) is being proactive regarding the maintenance of drains across Cayman by planning periodic drain maintenance and publishing the works schedule on their website.
Th