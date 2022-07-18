Reminder: Product Development training opportunity for July 21 | Loop Cayman Islands

The Ministry and Department of Tourism, in partnership with Aquila, an internationally recognized training provider, is reminding interested parties that there is still time to register for the Product Development training opportunity to be held on July 21, 2022.

According to the Ministry, the full day-workshop is free for tour operators and others to attend and will provide valuable knowledge and teach you how to reimagine and create new tour products and guest experiences that respond to today’s needs.

Parties may register today at aquila.ourcayman.ky

Spaces are limited so early registration is encouraged.