Reminder for supporting documentation for govt school applications | Loop Cayman Islands

The Department of Education Services (DES) reminds parents and guardians registering students for entry into Cayman Islands Government Schools for the 2022/2023 academic year that all applications must be supported by confirmation of the child’s immigration status. This includes a copy of the child’s birth certificate and an official certificate issued by Work Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) acknowledging the child’s right to be Caymanian.

The application must also be supported by a copy of the child’s immunization records and a transcript or report from their previous school.

For the complete list of supporting documents, student registration guidelines, or to register a student for the 2022/2023 academic year, please visit the DES website at https://schools.edu.ky/Pages/SchoolRegistration.aspx.

For further enquiries, email the Registration team at [email protected].

Student registration closes on Thursday, June 30, 2022.