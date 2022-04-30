Reminder for supporting documentation for govt school applications | Loop Cayman Islands

Reminder for supporting documentation for govt school applications | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Reminder for supporting documentation for govt school applications

The Department of Education Services (DES) reminds parents and guardians registering students for entry into Cayman Islands Government Schools for the 2022/2023 academic year that all applications must be supported by confirmation of the child’s immigration status. This includes a copy of the child’s birth certificate and an official certificate issued by Work Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) acknowledging the child’s right to be Caymanian.

The application must also be supported by a copy of the child’s immunization records and a transcript or report from their previous school.

For the complete list of supporting documents, student registration guidelines, or to register a student for the 2022/2023 academic year, please visit the DES website at https://schools.edu.ky/Pages/SchoolRegistration.aspx.

For further enquiries, email the Registration team at [email protected].

Student registration closes on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

