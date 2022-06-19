RCIPS reports mounting cases of “sextortion” | Loop Cayman Islands

RCIPS reports mounting cases of "sextortion"
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
RCIPS reports mounting cases of “sextortion”

Mandarin Oriental breaking ground this summer; here’s what to expect

June 17, 2022 04:56 PM ET

Over the last two months RCIPS has seen a rise in the number of reported “sextortion” cases, which are usually linked to the sharing of indecent images on social media platforms, such as Facebook.

The term “sextortion” relates to the practice of trying to extort money or sexual favours from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of sexual behavior, including nude images.

The perpetrator will threaten release of images obtained from the victim, to the victim’s family, work or contacts on social media. The perpetrator (in almost all cases from abroad) will demand payment in exchange for not sharing the images, and will often make contact with someone from the victim’s friends list.

RCIPS is advising the public to never share indecent images of themselves online.

Once these images are released, they are out of your control and can be freely shared on the internet. Furthermore, if you do find yourself a victim of this type of digital crime, do not pay a ransom, and delete all accounts that are linked to the perpetrator.

