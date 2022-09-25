RCIPS report three gun incidents Friday and Saturday Loop Cayman Islands

As a follow-up to a report by Loop News of a man arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) have now reported that two further firearm incidents occurred between Friday and Saturday.

The first incident took place just after 10:50pm on Friday, September 23, where police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision that took place on Shamrock Road in the Prospect area.

Officers attended the location and identified one driver with injuries in one of the vehicles, but discovered that the other driver had fled the scene.

One of the attending officers made checks in the surrounding area of the collision for the second driver who had fled the scene and located a man fitting his description.

When the officer stopped the man, he pointed a firearm at the officer, causing the officer to retreat for his own safety.

The man made off on foot and the Firearm Response Unit officers attended the location in search of the man, but he was not found.

After the scene was assessed as safe by Firearm Response Officers, the ambulance attended the location and transported the injured driver to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released. The vehicle that was driven by the man who fled the scene was recovered as evidence by the investigators. No firearm was reported to have been discharged during this incident.

The second incident was reported just after 1:10am on Saturday, September 24 where it was reported that there appeared to have been shots fired on Seaview Road in the vicinity of Fiddler’s Way, East End.

Firearm Response Unit officers attended the location and spoke with several persons out and about in the area who said they did not witness any such incident or hear anything of the sort.

Searches were conducted in the area and nothing suspicious was seen or found.

The third incident previously reported by Loop News took place just after 4am on Saturday, September 24.

According to the RCIPS, police responded to a report of shots being fired from vehicles located on West Bay Road in the vicinity of Lime Tree Bay, West Bay.

It was reported that an injured man was transported to the hospital by a white Honda sedan vehicle. The man appeared to have sustained several life-threatening-injuries as a result of gunshot wounds, and is currently in critical condition.

The vehicle that the man was transported in was recovered by investigators as evidence and the scene of the location was cordoned off for searches and crime scene investigations to take place, resulting in the West Bay Road being closed for a short time. The roadway has since been re-opened for public use.

These incidents are all being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department within the RCIPS and detectives are encouraging anyone with information, especially those who were witnesses to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip