RCIPS Investigate murder in Bodden Town on July 1 | Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly after 5:30pm on Friday, July 1, police responded to a report of a firearm incident in the vicinity of Gun Square Road, Bodden Town, where it was reported a man had been shot.

On arriving at the scene, emergency services attended to a man who appeared to have gunshot injuries. The man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the attending doctor.

The deceased was a 32 year old man, of Bodden Town.

A 28 year old man of Bodden Town, was arrested by police on suspicion of murder and is in custody at the Cayman Islands Detention Centre.

Police advise that roadways that were blocked off in order to process the crime scene have now been reopened.

The RCIPS are investigating the incident and detectives ask that if anyone was witness to the incident or has any information to please come forward and report it to the police. Information can be provided by calling, the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip