RCIPS FCIU advises public on circulation of forged bank notes | Loop Cayman Islands

On Sunday, June 26,2022 officers responded to a report that a man had been using forged bank notes at a bar on Bodden Town Road. Officers attended the location and arrested the man, age 52 of Bodden Town, on suspicion of uttering forged bank notes and obtaining property by deception.

Police say that the man was searched and several thousand dollars in forged KYD $100 bank notes were recovered and seized by officers. The man remains in custody under investigation.

The RCIPS Financial Crime Investigation Unit (FCIU) are currently investigating the incident and advise the public to be on the lookout for such counterfeit notes, as there are suspected to be additional notes in circulation. The counterfeit notes are all KYD $100 notes bearing the serial number 292395.

The FCIU is advising anyone who receives a counterfeit note, or suspects one to be counterfeit, to make note of the description of the person passing the note, as well as that of any companions who may be with them. Do not return the note to the passer if possible. Instead, initial and date the white border of the note, then tag the note with a copy of the transaction receipt and call the police.

Banks and commercial premises may be in possession of forged currency report forms issued by the FCIU. If so, please obtain as much information as possible from the person passing the note and submit it on these forms.

The form can also be found here: https://www.cima.ky/upimages/commonfiles/1499245420FCUForgedCurrencyReport.pdf