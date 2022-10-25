RCIPS apologises for premature identification of victim in fatal crash Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Island Police Service (RCIPS) is apologising for what it called the premature identification of a woman who died in a crash on the Queens Highway recently.

“The RCIPS wishes to clarify that the identity of the victim of the fatal collision which occurred on Friday, 21 October in East End, has not yet been formally established. As such, no confirmation of the identity of the victim should have been released by the RCIPS,” the RCIPS noted in a statement.

“The commissioner of police sincerely apologises for the error made in prematurely identifying the victim, and for the distress this publication has understandably caused to the grieving family,” the statement added.

The RCIPS said it the previously issued media release has been removed from its website and social media pages.

It said formal identification “will be progressed as speedily as possible in consultation with the family”.