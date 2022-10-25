RCIPS apologises for premature identification of victim in fatal crash Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
RCIPS apologises for premature identification of victim in fatal crash Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Completing partial or incomplete submissions to CIMA for AML surveys

RCIPS apologises for premature identification of victim in fatal crash

Cayman Connection hosting virtual yard chat on October 26

Courts closing at 1pm Tuesday, October 25

Police identify victim in East End fatal collision

Rishi Sunak, UK’s next PM, faces major economic problems

We’re hiring: Digital Sales Consultant

Helper applies for PR twice, made to wait many years, then wins case

Climate Questions: How do we know humans triggered warming?

Man robbed while sitting in vehicle outside bar, one person arrested

Tuesday Oct 25

28?C
Cayman News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

The Royal Cayman Island Police Service (RCIPS) is apologising for what it called the premature identification of a woman who died in a crash on the Queens Highway recently.

“The RCIPS wishes to clarify that the identity of the victim of the fatal collision which occurred on Friday, 21 October in East End, has not yet been formally established. As such, no confirmation of the identity of the victim should have been released by the RCIPS,” the RCIPS noted in a statement.

“The commissioner of police sincerely apologises for the error made in prematurely identifying the victim, and for the distress this publication has understandably caused to the grieving family,” the statement added.

The RCIPS said it the previously issued media release has been removed from its website and social media pages.

It said formal identification “will be progressed as speedily as possible in consultation with the family”.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Environment

NHC expects low pressure to develop near the Eastern Caribbean

Cayman News

Completing partial or incomplete submissions to CIMA for AML surveys

Cayman News

RCIPS apologises for premature identification of victim in fatal crash

More From

Cayman News

Helper applies for PR twice, made to wait many years, then wins case

Court of Appeal says Immigration Appeals Tribunal acted illegally, irrationally and unreasonably

Cayman News

Courts closing at 1pm Tuesday, October 25

See also

Judicial Administration advises members of the public that the courts will be closed from 1pm tomorrow, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 to accommodate the swearing in ceremony for the new Chief Justice.

Cayman News

Police identify victim in East End fatal collision

Police have released the identity of the person who died in a crash on the Queens Highway on the weekend.
Royal Cayman Island Police Service disclosed that the victim is 29-year-old Amber Bianca Ma

Cayman News

Bryan discusses affordable housing for tourism workers

Speaking at the Cayman Islands Tourism Association’s annual general meeting at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort on October 20, 2022, Minister for Tourism, Kenneth Bryan, noted that he

World News

Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister

The former Treasury chief will be Britain’s first leader of colour

Cayman News

Bryan responds to hotel GM on what is being done about beach erosion

Marriott beach restoration will cost “between 16 and 20 million dollars,” according to Bryan