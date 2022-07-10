Range of government services and phone lines down | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Range of government services and phone lines down

Government Information Services has reported that a range of Government services are currently down including the phone lines, websites, and e-services operated by multiple agencies.

Computer Services are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

Persons in emergency situations should contact 911. Travel Cayman clients should contact 525-1904 or 526-2792, or e-mail [email protected]

All other individuals are requested to try the service again within the next few hours.

Further updates will be shared with the public as new information becomes available.

