Range of government services and phone lines down | Loop Cayman Islands

Government Information Services has reported that a range of Government services are currently down including the phone lines, websites, and e-services operated by multiple agencies.

Computer Services are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

Persons in emergency situations should contact 911. Travel Cayman clients should contact 525-1904 or 526-2792, or e-mail [email protected]

All other individuals are requested to try the service again within the next few hours.

Further updates will be shared with the public as new information becomes available.