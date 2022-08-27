Radar images unavailable while Cayman doppler radar being repaired Loop Cayman Islands

An assessment of the Kearney Gomez Doppler Radar dome is currently underway to evaluate the damage caused by Tropical Storm Grace, and to determine an estimated completion date for the necessary repairs.

Starting today, Saturday, August 27, 2022, radar images will be unavailable during the daytime while repairs are being carried out. Radar images are expected to be available overnight.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service apologises for any inconvenience this temporary disruption may cause users.

More information on the repairs, including the estimated completion date and how these works will aim to minimise the risk of future severe weather events to the radar, will be provided once the assessment is completed.

The weather radar went offline last year due to a combination of issues related to the backup generator, the damaged dome, and a failed radar part. Backup generator service was restored in June 2022 and the radar was repaired in July 2022.

For more information visit www.weather.gov.ky/ and our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/cinws). You can also contact the Weather Service at [email protected] or (345)-945-5773.