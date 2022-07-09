R3 and HSA partnership expands telemedicine to Little Cayman | Loop Cayman Islands

To expand its scope of telehealth services, the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) collaborated with the R3 Cayman Foundation to offer remote medical consultations to people in Little Cayman.

With its HD Zoom Camera, enhanced audio system, and articulating head, the high-end Intouch Teladoc robot will give patients and staff of the Little Cayman Clinic the experience and familiarity of a face-to-face encounter with the HSA’s remote physicians during initial exams, treatments and in post-procedural follow-ups.

Through the interactive devicepatients will be able to have more convenient and increased access to their physicians and allied health practitioners at the Faith Hospital and the Cayman Islands Hospital. It would also reduce the time and costs associated with patients having to travel to Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman for elective and emergency consultations.

“This partnership has marked an important milestone in healthcare delivery to Little Cayman community,” said Director of Sister Islands Health Services Dr. Srirangan Velusamy. “Virtual consultations through the telemedicine robot would give the residents and visitors of the island much needed access to our specialist physicians. This advanced technology will be of immense value to the HSA, especially during medical emergencies since our physicians could virtually be there to assist our resident nurses to examine and manage our patients.”

The telemedicine service is available at the Little Cayman Clinic starting from Friday, July 1, 2022. The frequency of Faith Hospital physicians’ visits to the clinic will remain the same (every Wednesday).

“We believe that healthcare should be easily accessible to everyone in this country, regardless of which district or island you are from. We are delighted to partner with R3 on bringing these telehealth capabilities to the Little Cayman community and are grateful for all their generous support in our mission to make high quality healthcare services accessible to the people of the Cayman Islands,” noted HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood. “The addition of our new telemedicine robot, along with the islands’ first purpose-built ambulance and the two registered nurses stationed at the clinic, have substantially enhanced healthcare in Little Cayman. We look forward to continuing to integrate innovative solutions and services that will improve the health of the communities we serve.”

“R3 Cayman Foundation is delighted to fund this project through its Readiness Committee,” stated R3 Cayman Foundation Recovery Committee Chair Carla Reid. “Telemedicine for the Sister Islands was on the list of priorities for Readiness as we wanted to ensure that Little Cayman was better equipped for medical emergencies, such as in the event of a hurricane or other natural disaster. We are especially pleased to have received a donation from Little Cayman residents Peter and Pia Hall for the purchase of this equipment. The matching funds from the Kenneth B Dart Foundation will assist R3 to fund other grants made through its Readiness, Relief and Recovery Committees.”