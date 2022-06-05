Queen’s Jubilee Government House celebrations on Monday, June 6 | Loop Cayman Islands

The government is reminding members of the public to enjoy Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 96th birthday in front of Government House on West Bay Road on Monday, June 6 at 5:00pm.

The ceremony will include the traditional parade by uniformed services, a royal salute, 21 gun-salute and three cheers for The Queen.

Members of the public may also watch the live coverage on Facebook, YouTube and CIGTV (C3 – Channel 3, Flow – Channel 106, Logic – Channel 23).

Tag your posts #JubileeCayman to share your moments of magic.

Visit http://ow.ly/CUIc50Joinq for more information on The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and all upcoming events.