Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19 | Loop Cayman Islands

Recently, it was reported that Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 and questions arose regarding the health of Queen Elizabeth II. News sources have now revealed that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The reason that earlier questions were raised about the health of Queen Elizabeth II was because Prince Charles had paid a visit to his mother around the time he tested positive.

Exacerbating the concern was the fact that Prince Charles’ wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive soon after Prince Charles’ positive result.

According to news sources, those positive tests prompted the close monitoring of the health of Queen Elizabeth II, who was reportedly not experiencing any symptoms at the time.

Now, with the new report of Queen Elizabeth II’s positive test, Buckingham Palace is reported to have informed news sources that Queen Elizabeth II is currently experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

With the year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations underway across the commonwealth, many hope that the Queen will recover soon and remain healthy so that she can join others in the celebrations.