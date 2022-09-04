Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands risk heavy rain, flooding from Earl Loop Cayman Islands

The National Hurricane Center reported that Tropical Storm Earl is expected to pass north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, then gradually moving away from the islands by Monday.

Speed

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center of Tropical Storm Earl, which is moving slowly west-northwest at 8 mph, with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.

Impacts

Residents of Puerto Rico, Virgin and northern Leeward Islands should stay vigilant as there is a possibility of heavy rains and flooding from Tropical Storm Earl.

In particular, Tropical Storm Earl is expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals of 6 inches, across the Leeward Islands, U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Limited flash, urban, and small stream flooding impacts are possible.

Rapid rises on rivers and mudslides in areas of steep terrain are also possible, especially across the central interior region of Puerto Rico.

Gusty winds, especially in squalls, are possible across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through Sunday night.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.