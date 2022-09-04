Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands risk heavy rain, flooding from Earl Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands risk heavy rain, flooding from Earl Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands risk heavy rain, flooding from Earl

Update Sept 4: Danielle becomes a hurricane again

Ministry of Health discusses Monkey Pox, COVID-19, lessons learned

Office of the Premier publishes Cabinet manual

Shots fired on Eastern Avenue, police investigate

Tropical Storm Earl forms near Leeward islands

Sept 3 Update: Danielle weakens to 70 mph, now a tropical storm

67 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Cayman Brac

Public service pensioners receive honorarium

Paul Byles talks Cayman’s currency policy, Spectrum and more in Q&A

Sunday Sep 04

29?C
Caribbean News
Loop News

32 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Earl
(image: National Hurricane Center)

The National Hurricane Center reported that Tropical Storm Earl is expected to pass north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, then gradually moving away from the islands by Monday.

Speed

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) from the center of Tropical Storm Earl, which is moving slowly west-northwest at 8 mph, with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.

Impacts

Residents of Puerto Rico, Virgin and northern Leeward Islands should stay vigilant as there is a possibility of heavy rains and flooding from Tropical Storm Earl.

In particular, Tropical Storm Earl is expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals of 6 inches, across the Leeward Islands, U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico on Sunday.

Limited flash, urban, and small stream flooding impacts are possible.

Rapid rises on rivers and mudslides in areas of steep terrain are also possible, especially across the central interior region of Puerto Rico.

Gusty winds, especially in squalls, are possible across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through Sunday night.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands risk heavy rain, flooding from Earl

Caribbean News

Update Sept 4: Danielle becomes a hurricane again

Sport

Lara is new Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach

More From

Caribbean News

Tropical Storm Earl forms near Leeward islands

Tropical Storm Earl has now formed, north of the Leeward Islands.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Earl has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west-northwest

See also

Cayman News

Shots fired on Eastern Avenue, police investigate

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly after 4:30am on Friday, September 2, officers responded to a report of shots fired at an address on Eastern Avenue, near the inte

Cayman News

Public service pensioners receive honorarium

The government confirmed that Public Service pensioners received a one-off sum of $450 on Thursday, September 1, which was added to their pension payment for August.
The payment was funded by

Cayman News

Office of the Premier publishes Cabinet manual

The Cayman Islands Cabinet has now made its operations more transparent and open to the public through the publication of a 26-page Cabinet Manual, outlining all procedures for conducting government b

Caribbean News

Sept 3 Update: Danielle weakens to 70 mph, now a tropical storm

Danielle may strengthen again in a few days

Lifestyle

Health City clarifies concessions: Millions pumped into Cayman economy

Institution offers world-class medical care at affordable costs