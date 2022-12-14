Public Service Pensions Board celebrates 30 years at Kimpton gala Loop Cayman Islands

The Public Service Pensions Board (PSPB) celebrated thirty years as the leading pension services administrator/provider in the Cayman Islands on Friday 2 December with a momentous gala, hosted at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa.

Over two hundred guests attended the event, including His Excellency the Governor Martyn Roper, Chief Justice the Honourable Margaret Ramsey-Hale, Speaker of the Parliament the Honourable Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Acting Deputy Governor Mrs. Gloria McField-Nixon, Deputy Premier the Honourable Chris Saunders, Minister for Health and Wellness and Home Affairs the Honourable Sabrina Turner, Attorney General the Honourable Samuel Bulgin, MP for Newlands and Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Heather Bodden and MP for George Town North and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Mr. Joey Hew.

The evening began with a welcome by Master of Ceremonies and former PSPB employee Mr. Trevor Gibbs, followed by a special prayer by District Commissioner Mr. Mark Tibbetts.

In an inspired keynote address, His Excellency detailed the expansive achievements of the PSPB over the past three decades. “The PSPB is to be commended as they have been strong human rights advocates and a shining example of how the competent implementation and management of pension policies can benefit the public, the employer, the employee and society”, he added.

Special toasts were made to pensioners, active plan members and to PSPB board of directors, management and staff by MP Bodden, Deputy Premier Saunders and MP Hew, respectively. Acting Deputy Governor McField-Nixon offered her own special remarks, and took time to acknowledge PSPB Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Jewel Evans Lindsey for her outstanding work as “a major architect of the modern practice of pensions in the Cayman Islands”. This sentiment was echoed by PSPB Board Chair Mrs. Sheree Ebanks, who presented Mrs. Evans Lindsey with an award to commemorate three decades of professional and progressive service to the PSPB, its members and the Cayman Islands.

In a heartfelt vote of thanks, Mrs. Evans Lindsey expressed her gratitude to the staff and directors of the PSPB for their service over the years. “Since PSPB started in 1992, I am proud of what we have accomplished and that we never stood still while always having a focus on growth, continuous improvement and putting our member services first,” she stated.

Since 1992, the PSPB has been responsible for administering the Public Sector Pension Plans (including judicial, parliamentary and ex-gratia plans) and investing the Public Sector Pensions Funds. The PSPB currently oversees over CI$1 Billion in assets, boasts a leading corporate governance model in the public sector and is renowned as a pension administration leader in the Caribbean.

Information on the Public Service Pensions Board is available online at: www.pspb.ky.

(Source: Cayman Islands Government)