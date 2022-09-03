Public service pensioners receive honorarium Loop Cayman Islands

The government confirmed that Public Service pensioners received a one-off sum of $450 on Thursday, September 1, which was added to their pension payment for August.

The payment was funded by the Cabinet to assist Public Service pensioners with increased living expenses linked to high fuel costs.

This one-off payment matches the $150 per month honorarium that was paid to civil servants during June, July and August.

Commenting on the honorarium, Premier Hon. Wayne Panton noted that the Government was pleased to be able to support this payment to Public Service pensioner.

The impact of the sharp increase in the cost of living is especially pronounced for our pensioners, whose pensions represent a fixed income. This initiative is another example of how we, as a Government, are helping our people survive the rising cost of living.

Panton said.

The Public Service Pensions Board has lodged the payments direct to the accounts of Public Service pensioners.