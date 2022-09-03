Public service pensioners receive honorarium Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Public service pensioners receive honorarium Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Shots fired on Eastern Avenue, police investigate

Tropical Storm Earl forms near Leeward islands

Sept 3 Update: Danielle weakens to 70 mph, now a tropical storm

67 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Cayman Brac

Public service pensioners receive honorarium

Paul Byles talks Cayman’s currency policy, Spectrum and more in Q&A

Turner says mental health facility to be operational by year-end

RCIPS FICU warning public of fraudulent transactions

Public Health to be separated from HSA

Hurricane Danielle forms, currently a category 1

Saturday Sep 03

28?C
Cayman News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Premier Wayne Panton

The government confirmed that Public Service pensioners received a one-off sum of $450 on Thursday, September 1, which was added to their pension payment for August.

The payment was funded by the Cabinet to assist Public Service pensioners with increased living expenses linked to high fuel costs.

This one-off payment matches the $150 per month honorarium that was paid to civil servants during June, July and August.

Commenting on the honorarium, Premier Hon. Wayne Panton noted that the Government was pleased to be able to support this payment to Public Service pensioner.

The impact of the sharp increase in the cost of living is especially pronounced for our pensioners, whose pensions represent a fixed income. This initiative is another example of how we, as a Government, are helping our people survive the rising cost of living.

Panton said.

The Public Service Pensions Board has lodged the payments direct to the accounts of Public Service pensioners.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Shots fired on Eastern Avenue, police investigate

Caribbean News

Tropical Storm Earl forms near Leeward islands

Sport

Reaction to Serena Williams’ loss in her likely final match

More From

Business

Minister Ebanks talks financial services and more in wide-ranging Q&A

Minister of Financial Services and Commerce Andre Ebanks sat down for an extensive Q&A in which he discussed some undertakings of his ministry, opportunities for Caymanians and the significan

Caribbean News

See also

Hurricane Danielle forms, currently a category 1

Danielle moving slowly and expected to strengthen

Caribbean News

Tropical Storm Javier forms near Baja California

Tropical Storm Javier has now formed near Baja California.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Javier has maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts as the system

Cayman News

Public Health to be separated from HSA

Objective is to make Public Health strong and independent

Cayman News

Paul Byles talks Cayman’s currency policy, Spectrum and more in Q&A

Loop News catches up with local economist and financial services consultant Paul Byles — founder of Spectrum, a policy-focused financial services event — on the focus of Spect

Lifestyle

Health City clarifies concessions: Millions pumped into Cayman economy

Institution offers world-class medical care at affordable costs