Public Health COVID-19 figures for February 20-21, 2022 | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Public Health COVID-19 figures for February 20-21, 2022

Public Health has released COVID-19 figures for February 20-21, 2022. These are set out below.

Positive cases

Positive cases reported to Public Health were as follows:

20/02/22: 45 (updated)

21/02/22: 63

Active cases

According to Public Health, there are 1,527 estimated active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands.

Hospitalisation

Ten patients are currently hospitalised for COVID related causes and of these, 1 is partially vaccinated and 8 are unvaccinated.

Sister Islands

The Sister Islands also noted 4 new cases since the last report, bringing total cases to 520.

