Prosecution wraps up in Laddie Gillett manslaughter trial

Photo: Kareem Martinez leaving Court

by Marco Lopez

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Thurs. Feb. 2, 2023

The presentation of closing arguments in the manslaughter trial of Kareem Martinez for the shooting death of Laddie Gillett, 14, is expected to start as early as February 10 and end by mid-March, after the prosecution closed its case today. This marks an end to this portion of the trial, with 17 witnesses being examined and cross-questioned to the satisfaction of the court.

Today, two final witnesses—PC Claude Augustine and PC Irene Augustine—took the stand. PC Claude Augustine, who had testified previously, was called back to the stand following the submission of a new piece of evidence by the defense yesterday. The defense attorney, Oscar Selgado, produced a statement made by Augustine some days after the shooting, as well as a firearm logbook, which revealed that he did carry his police-issued weapon with him when he responded to the call at Placencia Beach Club. He had testified that he did not take his pistol and that he did not have one with him on the scene when the shooting occurred.

The submission of the new piece of evidence by the attorney for the accused, Oscar Selgado, is an effort to cast more doubt on the case of the prosecution, which over the past few days has attempted to lay the foundation that the accused former corporal of police, Kareem Martinez, did fire a shot “in the air” from his service weapon—and that this shot caused the death of Laddie Gillett.

“Nobody is saying that there were more than one shots fired. There is no evidence that more than one shell was found on the scene, because shortly after the young man was pronounced dead at the polyclinic in Placencia, Officer Choco was brought into the picture. He takes Corporal Martinez, the accused, to the scene, where this unfortunate incident occurred. They did a search – no doubt Corporal Martinez will say this and where I was and where I was standing and what had happened and so on. But this trial, there is no way the facts can be contorted, because one shell was found, not long after a shot was fired,” attorney Richard “Dickie” Bradley said in an interview today.

He added, “So in terms of evidence, which has not been refuted, not even challenged – one shot, one kill. A shot goes off, according to one of the witnesses, and the young man fell face down.”

On Tuesday, firearm expert from the National Forensic Science Service, Sherilee Lino, testified that the Aguila-brand casing recovered from the scene was fired from the Bersa-brand pistol submitted into evidence. In her meticulous testimony, she recounted a number of ballistic tests conducted which led to the peer-reviewed conclusion that the shell casing recovered was fired by the pistol that was confiscated. That service weapon was surrendered by Martinez on the night of the shooting, according to testimony from the Scenes of Crime technician who sealed the weapon.

“It became clear that the only other person who had [ ] was a special constable whose gun was not taken out and who had not discharged his firearm,” the attorney providing legal counsel to the family, Richard “Dickie” Bradley, said during an interview on Tuesday.

Evidence from eyewitness Thomas Palacio (who was with Laddie on the beach when they were pursued and the shot which killed Laddie was fired), from police officers, and from the security guard who made the call to police, confirmed as well that only one fatal shot was fired.

Before Ms. Lino had taken the stand, the Medical Examiner who conducted the post-mortem exam on Laddie’s body, Dr. Lloyd Ken, confirmed in his testimony that the child was shot in the back from a distant range. The bullet exited his chest and he fell to the ground. In his testimony, Dr. Ken explained that the single perforated shot caused severe damage to the main blood supply of Laddie’s left lung, aorta, and heart, making death inevitable.

“The defense attorney did not press any issue with the doctor’s finding, which was pretty clear,” Richard “Dickie” Bradley said.

There was confirmation that PC Martinez had fired a shot when Sergeant Holly Vasquez took the stand. He was the lead investigator who took over the case and recorded a 58-question interview with the accused in the presence of a Justice of the Peace. Those notes of the interview were admitted into evidence on Tuesday evening, and in them, former PC Kareem Martinez admitted that he fired one shot in the air from his service pistol.

In the notes of the interview, Vasquez stated that Martinez recounted that Devon Castillo, a security guard at the beach club/resort, made the call to the police in which he reported suspicious activity that prompted him (Martinez) and several other officers to go to the scene. Martinez claimed that officers, four in total, were deployed to the scene, namely the accused, PC Isiah Pop, PC Claude Augustine, and Special Constable Michael Miranda. When they arrived, he claimed to have seen “5 people hiding” at the rear of the wooden fence near the beach club/resort. When they went to make checks, no one was found.

He then claimed that 3 young men ran out “from behind bushes” and a struggle ensued between one of the young men and PC Isiah Pop and SC Miranda. This was when Martinez claimed to have identified the officers as police and admitted in his interview with Sgt. Vasquez to firing a single shot “in the air.”

Thomas Palacio, in his testimony, claimed that they were ambushed by the officers who, it seemed to him, were hiding behind the fenced area. He claimed that they pounced at him and Laddie and clubbed him to the back before he heard a single gunshot. This was when he fell to the ground. Laddie, who by all indications started to run in the direction from which he came, fell a short distance from the beach at the location where Palacio claimed the police had run out toward them.

Corporal Fermin Choco, who was the initial investigator at the scene on the night of the shooting, testified to having found blood droplets and Laddie’s bloodied face mask. He claimed that he took measurements after finding the shell casing on the beach, comparing its distance from the blood, and concluded that they were 83 feet 7 inches apart. The court went to the location in Placencia and took measurements of its own; those findings from the location hearing will be used preferably over the sketch plan drafted by PC Choco that night, since the court found that piece of document to be “confusing.”

Yesterday, after the morning session which began in Dangriga with testimony from PC Augustine, the courtroom made its way to Placencia. PC Augustine claimed to have seen SC Miranda and PC Pop in a struggle with Thomas Palacio before hearing the loud bang. But his testimony was inconsistent with the evidence given by other witnesses. He claimed that he saw the deceased and Palacio standing near the building near the beach club/resort at which the security guard had been working when he called police.

As mentioned, he was called back to testify in court today by the defense.

At the location on the beach in Placencia, the court sought to determine what played out on that night on July 14 leading up to the victim’s shooting death. Presiding judge, Justice Antoinette Moore went to the beach with both the members of the defense team and the prosecution, as well as some key witnesses and Laddie’s family and other persons in attendance in court, and at that location the distance between the spot where the deceased fell and where the police officers are said to have first apprehended the young men was measured. They focused on the fenced area, the location where the two youth were, where Laddie finally fell, and the path along which the two youth ran to get to the beach en route to their destination, the Chabil Mar Villas. That resort, at which Laddie had been staying with his foster family, is a stone’s throw from where the incident took place.

Thomas Palacio, who was with Laddie that night, claims that the police assaulted him. He played a key role in yesterday’s location hearing. He took Justice Moore through Laddie’s final steps and answered the questions the court posed to him.

“It’s always awful to think about it. To go there physically is 10 times worse, but to me, it is something that I have to do for my friend,” Palacio said.

The foster father of Laddie, Emil Bradley, was pleased that the court decided to conduct a session at the location. He believes that the first-hand view will help them to better determine for themselves what took place that night.

“It’s a little bit difficult. I mean, sitting there on the beach, reminiscing about the times we used to have there, when we used to come down here together and play in the sea. It’s hard, but I am glad that she came down, because on picture it is so different. It makes a huge difference being on the actual area and the actual ground than seeing it on pictures. So she gets a clear view of how close it was, the distance and the bushes that they were claiming there was bushes; there’s no bushes for them to show, because there wasn’t any bushes. What this does, it makes our case stronger, and it gives us more hope. Even though I am sad, it brings back hurtful and joyful memories that we spent here together; but so far, I am satisfied with everything that’s going on so far,” Bradley said.

Yesterday, the attorney for the accused, Oscar Selgado, brought a new piece of evidence before the court – an internal statement given by PC Augustine to Ludwig Castillo. The statement was taken some days following the incident by the Professional Standard Branch and reveals that PC Augustine was also carrying his service weapon at the time of the shooting. As mentioned, the logbook from the Placencia Police Station also confirms this. While it has been confirmed by the firearms expert that the ballistic evidence retrieved from the shooting points to the single shot being fired from Martinez’s service weapon, the defense has tried to pull out all stops to cast doubt in this case.

Today, the defense’s case was opened with Justice Moore reading the accused his rights. Martinez chose to give a dock statement – an unsworn testimony that involves no subsequent questioning of the person who testified. According to his attorney, that statement given by his client indicates that the police acted with reasonable suspicion. Martinez claimed that he suspected one of the two persons (Laddie and Thomas Palacio) had a firearm, adding that he saw something that flashed. His attorney claimed that at the time the officers did not know whether the persons on the beach were children or adults and concluded that under those circumstances the police acted with reasonable suspicion.

“And that is the catchword in law – reasonable suspicion,” Selgado said.

During the testimony of lead investigator Sargent Holly Vasquez, Justice Moore made it a point to differentiate between reasonable and general suspicion, asking if a person can be stopped or pursued based on general suspicion. Vasquez, after some turnaround, confirmed that police are not expected to act based on mere general suspicion and that reasonable suspicion must be present for police to apprehend a civilian.

For now, this portion of the trial is over. All witnesses have taken the stand, and the prosecution and defense are expected to give their final written and oral arguments by mid-March. Justice Moore will then determine through this fact-finding mission whether or not Martinez acted within the scope of his duty. The information gathered from these six days of witness testimonies will be crucial to the final decision.

We will continue to follow.