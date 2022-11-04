Probe launch into police response to triple murder on TCI Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Turks and Caicos Police Force has denied that it did not respond in a timely manner to reports of gunshots near the scene of a triple murder that occurred in Dock Yard earlier this week.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police Trevor Botting said the control room received multiple reports about gunshots being heard on October 31 in Timber Crest.

A team was sent out to the area and nothing was found, according to the top cop.

Bottling said members of the public found the vehicle outside of the area that cops searched.

The commissioner said a probe will be launched to determine the facts and changes will be made once deficiencies are found.

“As a learning organisation and in the interests of transparency, the police response to the calls regarding gunshots being heard during the evening of 31st October is under review, so we can establish how we dealt with that call and identify where we could have enhanced our initial response,” he said.

The commissioner condemned persons who took photos of the murder victims, which included a three-year-old boy, and of the injured seven-year-old who survived the incident. The images were widely circulated on social media.

He said their actions added to the trauma that the child experienced.

“To those who did take, circulate and recirculate those photographs I would ask that you imagine how you would feel if this was a member of your family, a loved one that was either killed or was in need and others did not help but took photos for circulation,” he said.

Bottling called on members of the public to refrain from sharing the images.