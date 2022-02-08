Prison officer to be sentenced for smuggling ganja into jail

Prison officer Rudolph Rambaran will have to wait until 7 March to learn his fate, after pleading guilty to smuggling packages of ganja into Northward Prison.



Prison officer Rudolph Rambaran. – Photo: Facebook

Rambaran has admitted to one count of smuggling contraband, and two counts of possession of ganja. At the time of the offences, he was employed as a prison officer at HMP Northward.

According to court documents, officers in at the prison were tipped off that Rambaran was smuggling contraband into the jail, so a sting operation was set up to catch him in the act.

The documents revealed that on the morning of 9 June 2021, when Rambaran arrived at Northward, he was stopped by a senior prison officer who escorted him to a room to be searched.

“When asked if he had anything he wanted to disclose, he said he had two packages of ganja in the back pockets of his pants,” according to the court documents. “When officers searched him they found two blue packages of vegetable matter suspected to be ganja, which had a combined weight of 9.13 ounces.”

– Advertisement –

Rambaran also confessed to having another 6.29 ounces of ganja and two cellphones in his car which were seized by officers.

“When asked who the ganja was meant for, Rambaran told officers it was for prisoner Jeremy Parchman,” said the court documents.

A police report attached to the court documents indicated that Rambaran told officers he had fallen on difficult financial times and had multiple children to maintain in his native Jamaica, as well as his own personal expenses in Cayman.

Rambaran is quoted as saying, “I have accepted that I have offended in a very awful way and have brought the Prison Service, my colleagues and myself, utter disgrace and embarrassment.”

How do you feel after reading this?