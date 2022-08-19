Premier reps Virgin Islands at pre-COP27 meeting

Premier Dr. Natalio “Sowande” Wheatley represented the territory this week at the first Regional Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean in Nassau, Bahamas.

The inaugural event was held Tuesday and Wednesday with the goal of devising a regional position on climate change mitigation in preparation for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, according to government.

The UN conference, known as COP27, will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from Nov. 6-20, bringing together representatives of more than 200 countries to discuss commitments to the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well below two degrees Celsius and preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

At the pre-meeting in the Bahamas, Dr. Wheatley joined other government heads from Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Trinidad forum

Dr. Wheatley is also scheduled to attend the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo II in Trinidad and Tobago tomorrow through Sunday.

The initiative is a platform established to stimulate conversations among key stakeholders and to revolutionise the agricultural sector in Trinidad and Tobago and across Caribbean Community member states, according to government.

During Dr. Wheatley’s absence, Kye Rymer has been appointed to act as premier and finance minister from Monday through Sunday. Dr. Wheatley is scheduled to return on Monday.

For more information on COP27, go to https://www.cop27.eg/.