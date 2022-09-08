Premier pledges Cayman’s support to the British Crown Loop Cayman Islands

The Cayman Island premier has pledged the country’s loyalty to the British Crown in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday.

“As our Head of State, our loyalty to the British Crown was strongest and most heartfelt under her reign. We remain loyal to the British Crown, but it has definitely lost one of its most precious jewels,” Premier G Wayne Panton said in a statement.

Panton’s expression of loyalty is sure to stand out in the region as countries, including Jamaica, are considering moving away from the British sovereign as head of state and shifting to a republic.

Barbados led the way becoming a republic last November.

Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96.

Premier Panton described The Queen as “a defender of the faith and a stalwart wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother”.

During her reign, The Queen visited the Cayman Islands twice and embraced the people of the Cayman Islands.

“Memories of those occasions live on within the hearts of the many Caymanians who had the opportunity to meet her during those times,” Governor Martyn Roper said in a previous statement.

Condolence books will be opened to the community to sign beginning on Friday 9 September and can be found at the Government Administration Building in Grand Cayman and District Administration Building in Cayman Brac.

Floral tributes can be left on the steps of the Government Administration Building and the front gates of Government House.

The day of The Queen’s State funeral will be declared a public holiday.