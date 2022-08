The website of Caribbean Utilities Company shows that over 11,000 customers were affected by power outages this morning in West Bay and George Town.

While CUC has not given a timeline for the resolution of the outages, they said that they are “working to resolve all outages as safely and efficiently as possible.”

The areas affected are highlighted in the graphic below.

Customers are encouraged to call 345-945-1282 to report an outage in their area.

CUC Power Outage (affected areas)