Post Cabinet meeting summary published for April 12 | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Post Cabinet meeting summary published for April 12

The Cabinet shared a summary of its meeting held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

The meeting was held in the Cabinet Conference Room, Government Administration Building and chaired by His Excellency the Governor Mr. Martyn Roper, OBE.

All Ministers and Members of Cabinet were present, with MP Isaac Rankine was Acting Temporary Minister for Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage.

At this meeting Cabinet:

approved the issuance of a coastal works permit to construct a private dock offshore Block 17A Parcel 131, Crystal Harbour, Grand Caymanapproved the extension of the coastal works permit issued to construct a commercial dock and cabana on Block 74A Parcel 74, Colliers, East End, Grand Cayman for 12 months expiring on February 14, 2023approved the issuance of a coastal works permit to construct a dock and cabana offshore Block 73A Parcel 59, Colliers, East End, Grand Caymanapproved the issuance of a coastal works permit to construct a private dock and gazebo on Block 23B Parcel 112, Red Bay, Grand Cayman;approved an increase to the stipend awarded to the Central Planning Authority as follows: Chair – $800 per meeting; Deputy Chair $600 per meeting and General Members $400 per meetingpursuant to Section 12 of the Public Management and Finance Act, (2020 Revision), approved an increase in appropriations by $126,400 in 2022 and in 2023 for the Department of Planningapproved the transition to Phase II of the restart of cruise tourism on April 18, 2022.

The meeting summary was published by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

