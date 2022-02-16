Positive Parenting Programme offered by Family Resource Centre | Loop Cayman Islands

The Family Resource Centre (FRC) has begun offering the Positive Parenting Programme, known as Triple P, as part of its enhanced support services for families in the Cayman Islands.

According to the FRC, the Triple P Programme, used in over 25 countries, trains parents in the necessary skills to raise confident, healthy children and teenagers through the cultivation of stronger family relationships. It also helps parents to manage and even prevent concerning misbehaviour.

Clinical Supervisor of the Family Resource Centre Charmaine Miller said that the programme “doesn’t tell people how to parent. Rather, it gives them simple and practical strategies they can adapt to suit their own values, beliefs and needs.”

The FRC offers three versions of the Triple P Programme: Standard, Teen and Family Transitions.

The Standard programme is for parents of children aged 12 and under, that are finding their child’s behaviour challenging to manage.

The Teen programme is for parents of teenagers up to 16 years old who are interested in promoting their teenager’s social development and/or have concerns about their behaviour.

The Family Transitions programme is specifically for parents who are divorced or separated and need assistance managing difficult emotions, communications breakdowns with their co-parent, or in situations where they find their child or children may feel caught in the middle.

The FRC recommends other Triple P programmes only be initiated after the Family Transitions programme has only been completed, to address any parenting-specific issues that may be ongoing in the household.

Lauded as one of the most effective, evidence-based programmes in the world, the FRC encourages families in the Cayman Islands to participate in Triple P.

Department of Counselling Services Director Judith Seymour said:

Triple P has been proven across cultures to reduce emotional problems in children and significantly lessen parental stress, so we welcome the opportunity to introduce these evidence-based programmes to further complement the work already being done with many families in our community.

Minister for Health & Wellness, Hon. Sabrina Turner, commented:

Although there is no ‘one size fits all approach’ to parenting, we are pleased to offer programmes like Triple P, to strengthen mental health support for parents and children alike. It is our goal to offer more initiatives like these within the Ministry of Health & Wellness to give families, especially those with children and adolescents, the resources necessary to be resilient in the face of challenges. I am proud of the Family Resource Centre and its leadership for standing at the helm and implementing this in-depth, effective programme.

Families interested in enrolling in either of the Triple P Programmes can do so by filling out the Workshop Screening Form found at www.dcs.gov.ky/frc/family-resource-center-workshop-screening-form.

For more information and general enquiries, contact the FRC at 949-0006 or by emailing [email protected]