Police warn public of fake email and malicious link | Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that they are aware of an e-mail message currently circulating, which purports to be from the Cayman Islands Bureau of Financial Investigation.

The RCIPS said that the e-mail was sent from the address [email protected][.]com, which is not a legitimate e-mail address or domain associated with the RCIPS.

The RCIPS is advising members of the public that they must not click on the link in the e-mail as it has been identified as malicious.

If you receive any unexpected e-mails from the RCIPS, or anyone else, containing a link, you should firstly check that the e-mail is legitimate prior to clicking the link.

For more information on cyber security please visit www.exploregov.ky/cybersafe.