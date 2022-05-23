Police warn public of fake email and malicious link | Loop Cayman Islands

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Cayman Islands
Police warn public of fake email and malicious link | Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

Police warn public of fake email and malicious link

COVID-19 numbers for May 23, 2022 show that most numbers are down

Police report another vehicle collision on Shamrock Road

Public “Town Hall” meeting planned on May 25 to discuss climate change

Cayman Prep A outlasts Cayman Academy in Primary School Cricket

RCIPS Spotlight: Preventing online child sexual exploitation

“Derecho” storm leaves several dead and many without power in Canada

Liquor Licensing board meeting to be held on June 7, 2022

Colin Cantwell, Star Wars legend and Xwing creator, has died at 92

DEH says mulch being processed and available to the public soon

Monday May 23

28?C
Cayman News
Loop News

31 minutes ago

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that they are aware of an e-mail message currently circulating, which purports to be from the Cayman Islands Bureau of Financial Investigation.

The RCIPS said that the e-mail was sent from the address [email protected][.]com, which is not a legitimate e-mail address or domain associated with the RCIPS.

The RCIPS is advising members of the public that they must not click on the link in the e-mail as it has been identified as malicious.

If you receive any unexpected e-mails from the RCIPS, or anyone else, containing a link, you should firstly check that the e-mail is legitimate prior to clicking the link.

For more information on cyber security please visit www.exploregov.ky/cybersafe.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Police warn public of fake email and malicious link

Cayman News

COVID-19 numbers for May 23, 2022 show that most numbers are down

Sport

Osaka loses in 1st round of French Open, may skip Wimbledon

More From

Cayman News

Tourism industry bounces back, stipend recipient numbers reduced

According to the Ministry of Border Control & Labour, the next disbursement date for the Displaced Tourism Employees Stipend is set for Monday, May 23 for recipients who completed the mandatory su

Cayman News

Here are your 2022 Miss Cayman Islands Universe contestants

See also

The Miss Cayman Islands Universe team has been working hard behind the scenes to prepare for this year’s Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant, currently scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 6, 202

Cayman News

COVID-19 numbers for May 23, 2022 show that most numbers are down

The Ministry of Health & Wellness said that Public Health has now released COVID-19 figures for May 23, 2022. While it is still too early to make a definitive statement about any COVID-

World News

Mother criticised on social media for tattooing toddler’s entire body

Shameka Morris’ posts got the attention of social media pundits recently when she uploaded photos of her toddler of tattoos. Although the tattoos are fake, she was referred to as a ‘bad mom

Cayman News

RCIPS Spotlight: Preventing online child sexual exploitation

Over the last 10 years, digital crime has increasingly become a focus for the RCIPS. In particular the area of online child sexual exploitation, which unfortunately has become a growing concern worldw

Cayman News

Air show returns to Cayman after 20-year hiatus

After more than 20 years, the Cayman Islands Air Show returns as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend. The schedule for the show is outlined below.
Friday, June 3
On the morn