Police warn public about vehicle thefts Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said that they are aware that there has been an increase in reports of thefts from vehicles and are advising members of the public to take precautions.

Specifically, the RCIPS said that it appears that perpetrators have been regularly checking car doors and, upon finding unlocked vehicles, searching through and stealing any valuable items that may be inside.

The incidents that have been reported to the police are currently being investigated.

In the meantime, to protect your valuables and ensure safety, police are offering the following tips:

Do not leave any valuables, including tools, electronics, cash and coins, no matter how small the amount, in your vehiclesEnsure that you lock your vehicle’s doors whenever it is unoccupied, even if you are leaving it for a short period of timeBe aware of your surroundings when parking your vehicles. Choose areas that are well lit and have security cameras or on-site security officers if possibleIf you are shopping or need to leave bags and other items in your vehicle, store them where they cannot be seen, such as in the trunk of your car.

The RCIPS also said that if you have been a victim of theft from your vehicle, please report these incidents to the police as the information you provide may be valuable to the overall investigation of these crimes. It will also assist with analytical data to both solve existing crimes and to put preventative measures in place.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the respective police station in your area and speak with an officer on duty.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website (see https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip ).