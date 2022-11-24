Police warn public about thefts from vehicles Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on Thursday, November 17, officers responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle which had occurred outside an address on Main Street in George Town.

According to the RCIPS, a vehicle had been parked at the location when a man entered the vehicle and took a personal item. Later that day a man, age 26 of Bodden Town, was arrested on suspicion of theft in relation to the incident. Police were also able to recover the stolen item.

The man has been granted bail as investigations continue.

On Sunday, November 20, officers responded to another report of a theft from a vehicle which had occurred outside an address on West Bay Road, where a bag containing a number of electronic devices and personal items was taken. With the assistance of the owner, officers were able to locate the stolen items, and arrested a man on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

He has also been granted bail pending further investigation.

In both cases, police said that it transpired that the culprits attempted to sell the stolen items for significantly less than their proper value. The public is therefore advised to be wary of purchasing goods offered by individuals for prices much lower than would be expected. If you are unable to ascertain how the individual came into possession of the items, it is better to not proceed with a purchase, as purchasing stolen goods in such circumstances may make you liable to prosecution for the criminal offense of Handling Stolen Goods.

In addition, both of these cases, along with several other recent thefts from vehicles, involved vehicles that were left unlocked. As such, police are taking this opportunity to remind the public of steps they can take to avoid becoming victims of such thefts:

Don’t leave valuables, including shopping bags, handbags, electronics, money or jewelry where they are visible in your vehicleDon’t leave valuables overnight or for extended periods in your vehicle.Park vehicles in well-lit areas and if possible in places with security cameras or security officers on sight.Lock up your vehicle. Ensure that all doors and windows are properly closed whenever you leave your vehicleDon’t leave vehicles running or leave vehicles with the keys inside unattended, even for a short amount of time.

The RCIPS is investigating these incidents and is encouraging all members of the public to report any such incidents to the police, regardless of whether or not anything was stolen, by contacting 9-1-1, or your nearest police station.