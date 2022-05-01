Police search for Justin Jackson, described as armed & dangerous | Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Justin Kyle Jackson, who was last known to be living in the West Bay area, in relation to last night’s police pursuit.

Police previously circulated Mr. Jackson’s image one week ago, Friday, April 22, in relation to a recall by Her Majesty’s Prison Service, to HMP Northward and HMP Fairbanks, on Suspension Orders, having breached the terms of his conditional release.

Mr. Jackson is considered violent, and is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police are advising that Mr. Jackson should not be approached by members of the public, but instead they should call 9-1-1 immediately upon sighting him.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr. Jackson to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or dial 9-1-1, specifically if the circumstances are time sensitive. Additionally, Mr Jackson is encouraged to turn himself into the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, the nearest police station, or the prison, at any time, day or night.

The public is being reminded that according to the Police Act (2021 Revision), it is an offense to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offense. If prosecuted under this section, you may be liable on conviction to a fine of $5000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.