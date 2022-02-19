Police riddle disturbed man with rubber bullets

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 16, 2022– In yet another incident involving excessive use of force by police officers, 26-year-old Belize City resident, Joshua Smith was hospitalized after officers responding to a call by Smith’s mother riddled his face and body with rubber bullets. On Friday, February 12, Joshua’s mother, Lara Smith, arrived home to find her son wielding a knife and a hammer, with blood on his hands and acting unlike himself. Unsure of what was wrong, Smith called the police, hoping that they could render assistance. According to Smith, however, the officers, who she said arrived in four trucks, opened fire on the 26-year-old, injuring him with countless rubber bullets in a failed attempt to subdue him after he refused to disarm himself. The bullets hit Smith in his neck, chest, abdomen, and even his face —causing injuries to his eye that his family fears might leave him visually impaired.

“… the team came that was in camouflage uniform. I think it’s the MIT. And you have Inspector Eck, who I think was the one on duty in khaki. He said to please only shoot him with rubber bullets, and please aim below the knee. Everything got crazy after that. They start aiming for his face at close range, and they keep shooting. I think he received over 200 different shots, and there were some more police that said he’s not normal. A normal human wouldn’t be able to sustain so many injuries. So, they wanted to use that barricade on this, because it would probably kill him. He would not put down the knife and hammer. He was not in his right mind, so they use a big piece of wood, like a wooden door that I had outside. They put it in front of them, apprehended him, and put the handcuff on. At this time, the MIT was still shooting him in the face. I told him about that,” recounted Lara Smith to 7News.

Norman Rodriguez, the family’s attorney, spoke to AMANDALA and noted that, even though Joshua Smith refused to put the knife and hammer down, he was more a danger to himself than to police officers or his family, and the police should have been aware of that.

“I believe that he may have caused some harm to himself. As it relates to being a threat to anyone, where he stood between the home where his sister was in her room and the police out front, you can say that it could represent a threat. But from my instruction, he made no move to advance towards the police, and he made no move to step back to cause any harm to his sister who was in the house,” Rodriguez stated.

Rodriguez said that the situation is a sad one, since Smith was harmed by police officers who should have been there to assist those in need of their help. He also expressed the belief that the police could have used more discretion.

“Even without discretion being used, the police officers who fired the shots, I am instructed, were told to shoot the young man below his knees,” said the lawyer. But despite those instructions, Rodriguez said he counted five wounds on Smith’s face and more than twenty-five across his neck and upper abdomen. The 26-year-old also has one pellet still stuck in his lip and several more lodged in his skull. Rodriguez told AMANDALA that Smith had been bleeding so profusely that he had feared that he would have eventually died from loss of blood.

“If you are the police and you are called to de-escalate a situation, you are supposed to disable the person, not to attempt to kill the person. And the only thing we can see from this is that young man could have died if, as the mother had said, attempts were not made to stop them and to approach him in a different manner,” Rodriguez said.

The incident has drawn the attention of many members of the public and prompted Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, to go on record to state that the police officers who did not follow protocol are being investigated. A recent press release from the Human Rights Commission of Belize, however, has urged the Belize Police Department to go even further than simply investigating and to take serious action through effective training of officers in the use of force and in de-escalating situations that involve mentally ill persons.

“The Police protocol calls for officers to ‘only’ exercise objectively reasonable, necessary, and proportional use of force ‘to ensure the safety of a member or third person, stop an attack, make an arrest, CONTROL A SUBJECT, or prevent escape’,” stated the release. The Commission further stated that, while it does not oppose the use of rubber bullets, it believes that the amount of force used to de-escalate the situation was unnecessary. Norman Rodriguez shared similar sentiments in his interview with AMANDALA.

“It is really a sad situation that the police has to come under this kind of scrutiny, but had they used proper discretion, we would not be in this position today,” he said. Rodriguez hopes that the Police Department will seek to assist the family in whatever way possible.

The Human Rights Commission also proposed that, in addition to police officers, mental health care providers be present when there are attempts to restrain a violent or uncontrollable person who is suspected of mental illness so that the trained mental health care provider can monitor the situation and give guidance. Smith’s mother had told local media that, while her son does not have a history of mental illness, he was acting in a manner that caused her to become concerned about his mental state.