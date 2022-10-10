Police report single vehicle collision, car on fire on Shamrock Road Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that just after 3AM on Saturday, October 8, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a report of a single vehicle collision that occurred on Shamrock Road, Bodden Town, in the vicinity of Brightview Drive.

It was reported that there was an explosion and when checks were made, a vehicle was seen on fire.

The driver of the vehicle was assisted out of the vehicle by a resident at the location.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service attended the location and extinguished the flames from the vehicle and the Emergency Medical Service transported the driver to the hospital where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening-injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the police and anyone with information about the circumstances of the collision is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.