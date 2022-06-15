Police report accident on Linford Pierson Highway | Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly before 9:00pm yesterday, Tuesday, June 14, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the Linford Pierson Highway, in the vicinity of the Mangrove Pointe roundabout, involving a yellow Nissan March.

According to the RCIPS, the lone occupant was assisted from the vehicle by members of the public prior to the arrival of the police.

Emergency services also attended and she was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. She remains in hospital in stable condition.

The matter is currently under investigation.

