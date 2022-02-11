Police remind businesses of gathering limits during Superbowl weekend | Loop Cayman Islands

With the Superbowl taking place this coming Sunday, February, 13 the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) is reminding members of the public and owners of establishments of the Public Health Regulations currently in force.

Persons are reminded that gathering limits remain at 100 persons in an indoor venue and 250 persons at an outdoor location, not including members of staff.

Owners of venues found exceeding these limits are liable, on prosecution, to a fine of $10,000 or imprisonment for two years.

The public can expect to see increased police presence over the weekend and would like to remind persons to plan ahead before attending any events. If you are going to drink, don’t drive. Make a plan for getting home safely.

The RCIPS wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable weekend.