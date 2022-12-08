Police recover ganja in George Town and Cayman Brac Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that about 6:15pm on Sunday, December 4, officers responded to a report that suspicious packages had been found at a location on South Church Street, George Town. Officers attended the location and recovered several large duffle bags containing packages of suspected ganja, totaling approximately 165lbs.

At about 11:00pm on Monday, December 5, RCIPS officers on patrol in Cayman Brac observed persons acting suspiciously in the vicinity of Kidco Dock, while attempting to trailer a vessel. The persons were stopped and searched, along with the vessel and the vehicle, however nothing illegal was found.

Ganja found in Cayman Brac (photo credit: RCIPS)

Upon the departure of the persons, officers conducted an additional search of the area and found a bag containing several packages of suspected ganja, which appeared to be packaged for distribution, along with drug paraphernalia.

The bag and its contents were recovered by officers and investigations into the matter are ongoing.