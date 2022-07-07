Police need your assistance to locate missing man | Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said that, on Sunday, June 26, police received a report of a missing person, Mr. Noel Paul Manning, age 53 of Bodden Town, who had last been seen on Friday, June 24.

The RCIPS explained that officers conducted inquiries and Mr. Manning was subsequently reported to have been seen by family members on Monday, June 27, but has not been seen by police. Although there have been additional reports of Mr. Manning being seen around the Breakers, Bodden Town, area, police remain unable to make contact with him directly.

As such, police are requesting public assistance to locate Mr. Manning. He is described as being short, of slim build and brown complexion, with a bald head and white facial hair. He is also known to go by the nicknames “Indian,” “Doc” and “Doctor.” He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a fedora hat.

Police are also encouraging Mr. Manning to contact the nearest police station. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact 9-1-1, or Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.