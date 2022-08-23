Police issue reminder of fake money in circulation Loop Cayman Islands

Police are currently investigating a number of reports where persons attempted to use forged $100 bank notes. Since June 2022, five such reports have been received, with one incident taking place in Cayman Brac and the other four in Grand Cayman.

The RCIPS Financial Crime Investigation Unit (FCIU) is taking the opportunity to remind the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit notes, as such notes continue to be in circulation.

At least four of the forged $100 notes in these recent cases have the serial number D/1 292395, the same serial number as seen on previous counterfeit $100 notes.

For more information on how to ensure that bank notes are genuine, visit the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority website at www.cima.ky.

The FCIU is advising anyone who receives a counterfeit note, or suspects one to be counterfeit, to make note of the description of the person passing the note, as well as that of any companions who may be with them. Do not return the note to the passer if possible. Instead, initial and date the white border of the note, then tag the note with a copy of the transaction receipt and call the police.

Banks and commercial premises may be in possession of forged currency report forms issued by the FCIU. If so, please obtain as much information as possible from the person passing the note and submit it on these forms.

The form can also be found here: https://www.cima.ky/upimages/commonfiles/1499245420FCUForgedCurrencyReport.pdf