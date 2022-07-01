Police issue clarification on Cayman Brac “rescue” | Loop Cayman Islands

After complaints on social media by residents of Cayman Brac as to an accuracy of a rescue in Cayman Brac reportedly involving the helicopter of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS), the RCIPS has issued a press release clarifying their role.

The RCIPS said that the information released yesterday by RCIPS reported that the CICG escorted a vessel in distress off the coast of the Brac, to safe harbor. It has since been established, that although this was the instruction dispatched by the Operation Rescue Coordination Centre (ORCC) to the CICG, by the time their boat reached the Brac, the vessel in distress had already arrived back to shore.

The delay in reaching the vessel in distress was due to the CICG completing a response to another vessel in distress, and then attending to a mechanical issue that they rectified on the way to the Brac.

In addition, when the police helicopter located the vessel in distress, and established that the persons on board were in good health, they provided coordinates of its location for the rescue efforts and confirmed assistance was on the way, before continuing on its medivac journey.

The RCIPS apologies for any confusion caused by the earlier report, and wishes to thank the members of the Brac community for their efforts in the search and rescue response.