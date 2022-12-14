Police investigate two robberies overnight Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) responded to two reports of armed robberies over the past 24 hours.

According to the RCIPS, one incident took place in the Savannah area of Bodden Town and the other took place on Eastern Avenue in George Town.

Both incidents occurred at business establishments that provide a 24 hours service to the public.

The first incident took place just after 9:15pm on December 13, at a take away restaurant located at Country Side, Savannah. It was reported that a single male with this head and face covered, entered the establishment brandishing a handgun and demanded cash. The male made off from the location with a quantity of cash, heading in the direction of Newlands on foot. Police responded to the incident and carried out an area search but was unable to locate the suspect.

The second incident took place just after 3:20am today, 14 December, at a grocery store, located on Eastern Avenue in George Town. Three men entered the establishment, one armed with a handgun and the other two had knives. All three had their faces and head covered and demanded cash. They then made off with a quantity of cash towards the rear of the store.

No firearms were discharged and no injuries were reported during these incidents.

Commenting on the robberies, Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said:

Detectives are working diligently to solve these robbery incidents that have been occurring, while our uniform operations have been increasing patrols and making themselves visible during key times and locations.

We are encouraging business owners to take precautions like ensuring that they make regular and staggered bank deposits to limit loss and to employ additional security measures where possible, to reduce your chances of being victims of crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website at https://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip.