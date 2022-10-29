Police investigate stabbing in Belford Estates Loop Cayman Islands

Police say that just before 7pm on Wednesday, October 26, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Unit to a report of a stabbing incident in the Belford Estates area of Bodden Town.

It was reported that a man and a woman who are known to each other had a physical altercation resulting in the man receiving several stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance where he was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and later released.

The woman, age 29, of Bodden Town, was arrested in relation to this wounding incident. She too received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital and returned custody. She has since been bailed pending further investigations.

The incident is being investigated by the RCIPS Protective Services.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Alternatively, anonymous tips may be submitted through the RCIPS website.