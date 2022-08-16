Police investigate serious assault in George Town Loop Cayman Islands

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on Friday, August 12, officers received a report of a serious assault that had occurred on Thursday, August 11.

According to the RCIPS, it was reported that a man was at an address on Shedden Road, near Eastern Avenue, when he was approached by another man known to him. The man allegedly struck him with a machete, causing injuries to his arm.

The injured man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by private vehicle where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and subsequently discharged.

The suspect responsible allegedly fled the scene whilst officers were making follow-up enquiries and is still being sought.

The matter is currently under investigation.